April 2 India's Tata Group targets revenues of
$500 billion by the financial year ending in March 2021, the
Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday, as the
steel-to-software conglomerate aims to increase sales five times
over nine years.
Ratan Tata, outgoing chairman of the group, which includes
flagship companies Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata
Steel Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd, unveiled the
growth plan at a meeting with around 500 senior group executives
last month, the newspaper said.
A spokesman for the group declined to comment on the report
when contacted by Reuters.
Chairman Tata will step down in December this year, and will
be succeeded by Cyrus Mistry, deputy chairman and a former
member of the board of holding company Tata Sons.
The 74-year-old has led the conglomerate since 1991 and has
embarked on a global shopping spree that has brought companies
such as UK tea brand Tetley, European steelmaker Corus and
luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover into the Tata stable.
Around two-thirds of its revenue is generated overseas. The
group posted revenues of $83 billion in the financial year
ending in March 2011, and is expected to see revenues of $100
billion in the year that ended last month, the newspaper said.
