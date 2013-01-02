MUMBAI Jan 2 India's salt-to-software
conglomerate Tata Group plans to invest more than 450 billion
rupees ($8.2 billion) over the next two years, its newly
appointed Chairman Cyrus Mistry wrote in an internal mail on
Wednesday.
Mistry, who has taken over as chief of India's biggest
corporate grouping from Ratan Tata, did not elaborate on the
investment plans in the mail to employees that was seen by
Reuters.
"With a sustained focus on policy stability and
implementation, I believe that India would continue to be an
attractive investment destination," he said in the mail,
referring to the government's recent economic reform measures.
"I look forward to our group playing its role in continuing
to invest in the Indian growth story."
Mistry was named chairman designate in November 2011 and his
appointment was formally announced by the board of Tata Sons
, the group holding company, last month.
The $100 billion Tata Group includes Tata Motors,
owner of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands and maker of the Nano,
the world's cheapest car, as well as Tata Consultancy Services
, Tata Steel and dozens of other companies.
Mistry said in the mail the group would seek to expand its
global presence with a focus on emerging markets in Asia, Africa
and parts of Latin America.