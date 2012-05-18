A Tata Motors Nano car is loaded onto a goods train for shipment at Sanand railway station in Gujarat September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/fILES

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE auto index falls 2.8 percent as record low rupee seen raising the cost of imports, royalty payments.

The auto sector has already been pummeled this month because of worries about sales; the sub-index was down 11.6 percent vs the 7.2 percent fall on the Sensex as of Thursday's close.

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) down 4.7 percent, on continued worries about global sales after it reported flat growth in April. Shares dropped 7.4 percent on Wednesday alone after the news.

Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) falls 3.1 percent, heads for second consecutive daily loss, with some analysts citing disappointment over earnings out this week.