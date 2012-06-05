MUMBAI, June 5 Tata Motors Finance, a subsidiary of Indian auto maker Tata Motors, plans to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($18.01 million) through a dual tranche bond, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday. The fund is being raised through 2- and 3-year bonds at 10.40 percent each. HDFC Bank is the sole arranger for the issue, said the source. ($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)