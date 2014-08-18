Reuters Market Eye - Tata Motors' Differential Voting Rights shares (DVR) (TAMdv.NS) jump.

DVR shares boosted after a report in the Times of India newspaper that Indian exchanges may consider admitting such shares on their benchmark indexes, traders say.

The index committees of the top bourses are talking with relevant market participants before arriving at a decision, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/VxOFcp)

This could narrow DVR shares' discount to regular shares, traders add.

"S&P DJI (S&P Dow Jones Indices) decline to comment on it," a BSE spokesman told Reuters in a email.

An NSE spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

The stock closed 5.6 percent higher.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)