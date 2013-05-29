Reuters Market Eye - Tata Motors Ltd(TAMO.NS) may beat January-March earnings consensus forecast when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which place greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Tata Motors to report a profit of 29.37 billion rupees for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 28.86 billion rupees.

Key factors to watch in Tata Motors earnings would be margins and profits at unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd, analysts say.

Shares in Tata Motors were up 1.3 percent at 1.26 pm.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)