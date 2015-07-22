By Aman Shah
| MUMBAI, July 22
Tata Motors Ltd,
India's biggest automaker by revenue, plans to triple exports of
its trucks and buses to countries in Asia and beyond to counter
slow sales growth in India, it said on Wednesday.
Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a range of
economic reforms, industrial growth in India remains weak
hurting demand for large trucks and forcing companies like Tata
Motors to look overseas for profit.
"This (exports) is something we are stressing heavily," said
Ravi Pisharody, executive director of Tata's commercial vehicles
business, who plans to grow exports to 150,000 vehicles in 3 to
4 years from 45,000 vehicles in the year that ended on March 31.
The company, which mainly exports to neighbouring nations
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, will look at increasing
shipments to countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
"In many markets, there is no local commercial vehicle
company. It is the Europeans we are competing with and... our
products' appearance and specifications are comparable and we
have a 10 percent price advantage," said Pisharody, adding that
exports will go some way in offsetting slow domestic sales.
Tata's exports of trucks and buses grew 39 percent in the
April-June quarter to nearly 13,000 vehicles from a year ago,
while domestic sales fell 1 percent over the same period to
about 66,000 vehicles, industry data showed.
Growth in sales of large trucks in India is largely linked
to the economy and reflects a pick-up in industrial activities
like mining and construction.
While sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles at Tata
Motors grew 15 percent to more than 127,000 units in the fiscal
year ended March 31, according to industry data, Pisharody said
this was largely due to replacement of an ageing fleet of trucks
by owners.
"I think there is some legs for replacement purchase for
another 6 to 12 months at least. But beyond 2016-17, we all hope
that the economic recovery starts," he said.
(Additional reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi, editing by
Louise Heavens)