Men walk inside a Tata Motors showroom on the outskirts of Agartala, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Motors Ltd(TAMO.NS) ended down 3.5 percent, after falling as much as 4 percent in trade, as the company posted lower-than-expected global vehicle sales in December, dealers say.

Tata Motors on Tuesday said global vehicle sales in December fell 13.9 percent to 98,968 vehicles, although sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover unit rose 4.2 percent to 32,282 vehicles.

Tata Motors' global sales last month were "muted" after being dragged by a "poor" performance in the domestic market, said IndiaNivesh Securities in a report on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)