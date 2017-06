Here are some of the top movers and shakers in the Indian market at 12:55 p.m.

The BSE Sensex is up more than 300 points, tracking a rally in global shares after the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis. Track Sensex components here

Sensex gainers: Tata Steel, ICICI - up more than 4 percent. Tata Motors is up more than 3.5 percent.

Sectoral movers: BSE metals index, realty index, bankex are up more than 2 percent. Track all BSE indices here