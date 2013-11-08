A worker cleans a Tata Motors passenger bus at a depot in New Delhi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Motors(TAMO.NS) may beat consensus operating profit forecasts for the July-September quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Tata Motors to report an operating profit of 76.09 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 74.80 billion rupees.

Still, in terms of net profit, StarMine's SmartEstimates expects India's largest automaker by revenue to post September quarter net profit of 24.93 billion rupees, lagging consensus mean estimate of 25.48 billion rupees.

Tata Motors shares are up 1.2 percent at 9:59 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)