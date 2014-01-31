Men walk inside a Tata Motors showroom on the outskirts of Agartala, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Motors Ltd(TAMO.BO) (TAMO.NS) is close to becoming the cheapest stock on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings basis on the Sensex, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Tata Motors is trading at 8.32 times 12-month forward PE, just marginally away from 8.31 times for Sesa Sterlite SESA.BO SESA.NS, currently the cheapest in the 30-member Sensex.

Tata Motors shares have fallen 9.3 percent since the end of November, compared with a 2.2 percent gain in Sesa and a 1.4 percent fall in the Sensex.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)