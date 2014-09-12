World stocks climb in light May Day trading; oil slips
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
Reuters Market Eye - Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) gains 0.3 percent vs unchanged level for the Nifty.
Macquarie raises price target for the stock to 700 rupees from 540 rupees and says it expects Tata's earnings to double over three years from FY2014 to FY2017.
Earnings to be driven by Jaguar Land Rover sales, Macquarie notes.
Brokerage adds Tata to "Asia Marquee Buy" list.

NEW YORK Oil edged slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, as rising crude output with Libya hitting its highest production since 2014 and increased U.S. drilling countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.