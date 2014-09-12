Reuters Market Eye - Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) gains 0.3 percent vs unchanged level for the Nifty.

Macquarie raises price target for the stock to 700 rupees from 540 rupees and says it expects Tata's earnings to double over three years from FY2014 to FY2017.

Earnings to be driven by Jaguar Land Rover sales, Macquarie notes.

Brokerage adds Tata to "Asia Marquee Buy" list.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)