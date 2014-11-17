Tata Motors logos are pictured outside their flagship showroom in Mumbai May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) shares gain 2.7 pct after July-Sept earnings.

Key unit Jaguar Land Rover's operating margin at 19.4 percent bests some estimates - traders.

Better operating profit led by strong margins in JLR more than compensates for higher losses in domestic business - Jefferies.

Tata Motors needs to raise equity capital to shore up its debilitated balance sheet, Jefferies added.

Kotak raises its price target on Tata Motors to 680 rupees from 570 rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)