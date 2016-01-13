(Corrects the executive's title, spelling it out in the sixth
* To launch hatchbacks, SUVs over next three years -exec
* Developing modular platform to cut costs, raise quality
* Passenger car market share 5 pct vs 12 pct in 2013-14
By Aditi Shah
PIMPRI, India, Jan 13 India's Tata Motors Ltd
will be reborn this month with a curvaceous hatchback
far removed from the low-cost, boxy models often associated with
taxis, kicking off an image-centred strategy for a brand with
newly global aspirations.
The Zica will be followed over the next three years by more
hatchbacks and sport utility vehicles, plugging gaps in Tata's
line-up, said chief engineer Tim Leverton. Meanwhile, Tata will
adopt a modular production approach - where components are
common across models - to cut costs and raise quality, he said.
India's fifth-biggest automaker - owner of Jaguar Land Rover
Ltd (JLR), a luxury brand patronised by the British
monarchy - has struggled to dispel perceptions of cheapness
since releasing the Nano seven years ago for under $3,000.
Few new models in the intervening years, materials-related
quality issues and the need for frequent servicing has seen
domestic passenger car sales and market share roughly halve in
the past two business years, with profit held up mainly by JLR.
Tata's response begins with the Zica. The car was designed
by an international team resulting in a more modern look, built
with higher-quality materials and equipped with up-to-date
features such as an infotainment system - all endorsed by world
soccer player of the year Lionel Messi.
"Customers are very well-informed ... and standards overall
are converging across the world - what is expected today in
Europe is what is wanted here in terms of what the car is," said
Leverton, president and head of advanced and product engineering
and a former executive at Rolls-Royce.
The Zica will compete with vehicles in a similar class from
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co
where prices start at 400,000 rupees ($5,977.29).
TRANSFORMING TATA
Tata, exclusively a truck-maker until around the turn of the
century, is looking beyond primarily practical, fuel-efficient
workhorses as India's fast-growing, brand-conscious middle class
increasingly seek vehicles that reflect their tastes.
The Zica is the start of that new direction, Leverton said,
but the carmaker will have a hard time changing perceptions.
"Customers will go back to Tata only if the product is above
everything else in the market," said Deepesh Rathore, director
at Emerging Markets Automotive Advisors. Tata has been
stigmatised by early quality issues while subsequent quality
gains have been offset by questionable reliability, he said.
Devesh Gupta, a Delhi-based 26-year-old media professional,
said he recently passed over buying a Tata car because of the
automaker's "taxi" image, and opted for a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.
"It's difficult to bet on a Tata horse," said Gupta.
Leverton, hired in 2010 to streamline production processes,
hopes to broaden Tata's appeal through international input, with
quarterly factory visits by engineers from JLR. But, he said, it
will be at least a year before production changes boost sales.
"We're competing with companies that have developed products
for other markets," Leverton said. "As we get to this level of
quality and product design, we will be able to be competitive
globally... Our ambition is to be a global player."
($1 = 66.9200 Indian rupees)
