The Range Rover is seen at the Jaguar-Land Rover exhibition booth during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. The world's biggest auto show runs until September 25. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Motors(TAMO.NS) gain 2.7 percent, tracking optimism ahead of its Jaguar Land Rover unit's wholesale volume numbers, which are scheduled to be released later in the day, dealers say.

Shares are also tracking a 3.4 percent gain in the company's American depository receipts (TTM.N) on Wednesday.

Nomura expects wholesales volumes to be higher, at around 32,500 units, due to new model dispatches, it said in a report.