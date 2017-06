A Jaguar Land Rover Freelander 2 vehicle is displayed for the media at the company's newly-inaugurated production plant in Pune, 190km (118 miles) south of Mumbai May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) rose 3.5 percent in early trade after its unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it sold 34,877 vehicles during the first month of 2013, an increase of 32 percent versus the same period last year.

Nomura said in a report on Monday that there is a likelihood that actual volumes of JLR may come in above its estimates or 35,000 units.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)