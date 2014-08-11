(Corrects year-ago net profit figure to 17.26 billion rupees, from 17.68 billion, in second paragraph)

NEW DELHI Aug 11 Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker by revenue, on Monday beat forecasts as first-quarter net profit more than tripled on strong sales of its luxury Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles that continued to offset a drop in domestic sales.

Tata Motors, part of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, said consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter rose to 53.98 billion Indian rupees ($882.31 million) compared with 17.26 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts had expected an average profit of 37.1 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Consolidated revenue grew 38.2 percent to 646.83 billion rupees. ($1 = 61.1800 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)