Nov 2 India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in October: Oct 2014 Oct 2013 Pct change TOTAL SALES 42,819 51,638 -17 DOMESTIC SALES 38,760 46,926 -17 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 27,249 32,793 -17 PASSENGER VEHICLES 9,594 10,944 -12 EXPORTS 5,244 4,429 18 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)