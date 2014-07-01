UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
July 1 India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in June:
June 2014 June 2013 pct change TOTAL SALES 38,557 52,712 -27 DOMESTIC SALES 34,743 48,716 -29 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 26,832 36,912 -27 PASSENGER VEHICLES 7,911 11,804 -33 EXPORTS 3,814 3,996 -5 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.