Sept 1 India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in August: August 2014 August 2013 pct change TOTAL SALES 40,883 49,611 -18 DOMESTIC SALES 36,403 44,717 -19 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 25,428 33,153 -23 PASSENGER VEHICLES 10,975 11,564 -5 EXPORTS 4,480 4,894 -8 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)