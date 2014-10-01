Oct 1 India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept 2014 Sept 2013 Pct change TOTAL SALES 46,118 50,387 -8 DOMESTIC SALES 40,874 45,958 -11 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 28,943 33,119 -13 PASSENGER VEHICLES 11,931 12,839 -7 EXPORTS 5,244 4,429 18 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)