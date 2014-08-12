MUMBAI Aug 12 Shares of Tata Motors Ltd , India's biggest automaker by revenue, jumped 7.7 percent in pre-open trading after strong sales of its luxury Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles helped triple the company's first-quarter net profit.

Operating margins at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit rose to 20.3 percent from 15.8 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)