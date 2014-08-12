BRIEF-Reliance General Insurance FY17 profit before tax 1.30 bln rupees post additional provisioning for IBNR reserves
* Total gross written premium for year, ended march 31, 2017, was INR 40.07 billion; a yoy increase 40%.
MUMBAI Aug 12 Shares of Tata Motors Ltd , India's biggest automaker by revenue, jumped 7.7 percent in pre-open trading after strong sales of its luxury Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles helped triple the company's first-quarter net profit.
Operating margins at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit rose to 20.3 percent from 15.8 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
** Shares of Axis Bank Ltd fall as much as 2.7 pct; top pct loser on NSE index