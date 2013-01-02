Men walk inside a Tata Motors showroom on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgrades Tata Motors(TAMO.NS) to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raises its target price to 360 rupees from 285 rupees.

BofA-Merrill cites expectations Tata's key unit Jaguar Land Rover would meet full-year sales expectations of 363,000 units and sustain momentum.

At home, the investment bank says Tata's truck/bus unit is closer to a trough, while light commercial vehicles are "growing ahead of peers" and the utility vehicles segment is benefitting from a structural uptrend.

The domestic cars unit may not recover, Boa-Merrill adds, but says lowered expectations have been built into forecasts.

Shares in Tata Motors were last up 0.6 percent at 318.5 rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)