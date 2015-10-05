NEW DELHI/PARIS Oct 5 PSA Peugeot Citroen
has no plans to re-enter India's car market any time
soon, a company spokesman told Reuters, after an Indian
newspaper reported that the French carmaker is in talks with
Tata Motors to form a local partnership.
The tie-up between Peugeot and Tata Motors could include the
Indian company producing and distributing the French carmakers'
vehicles in the country, the Economic Times reported, quoting
several people close to the development.
The two firms may also share engine technology and vehicle
platforms, the report said, without specifying a timeline for
Peugeot's entry.
"To date, there is no decision taken regarding a swift
return to India," a Peugeot spokesman said.
"In 2014, Peugeot created a regions based organisation. The
fact that 'India Pacific' is among those regions show the
importance of the Indian market for Peugeot," he said, adding
that the company would not comment on any speculation.
A Tata Motors spokeswoman said that while the company may
pursue several initiatives at any time, "we do not have any
specific announcement at present on this."
In 2011, Peugeot planned to re-enter India after exiting the
market nearly two decades ago. At the time, Peugeot said it
would invest around 650 million euros ($730 million) to build a
new manufacturing plant in western India, with an initial
production capacity of 170,000 vehicles per year.
A slowdown in Europe, which brought Peugeot to the brink of
collapse in late 2012, forced it to put its India plan on hold.
Tata Motors shares ended the day 6 percent higher at 315.15
rupees in a market that rose more than 2 percent.
($1 = 0.8903 euros)
