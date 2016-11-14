Men ride a motorbike as they come out of a past a Tata Motors car plant at Sanand in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's Tata Motors Ltd on Monday posted a quarterly net profit but missed estimates due to higher realised hedging losses and a one-time provision at its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, the company said in a statement.

Consolidated net profit for the three months ended Sept 30 was 8.48 billion rupees ($125.1 million) compared with a net loss of 17.40 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. Total income from operations rose 7 percent to 670 billion rupees.

Analysts on average expected Tata Motors to post a profit of 27.44 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a net profit of 244 million pounds ($305 million) compared with a loss of 92 million pounds in the year-ago quarter. JLR revenues rose 23 percent to 5.95 billion pounds over the same period.

($1 = 67.7750 Indian rupees)

($1 = 0.8010 pounds)

