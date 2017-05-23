NEW DELHI May 23 India's Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower income from operations.

Consolidated net profit for the three months to March 31 fell to 43.36 billion rupees ($668.72 million) from 52.11 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 26.95 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income from operations fell 2.6 percent to 789.81 billion rupees.

The company's luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover posted an 18 percent increase in profit after tax to 557 million pounds ($722.87 million) compared with the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement.

($1 = 64.8400 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.7705 pounds) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Vyas Mohan)