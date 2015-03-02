March 2 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in February: February 2015 February 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 44,225 39,951 11 DOMESTIC SALES 40,314 35,315 14 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 26,547 *- 11 PASSENGER VEHICLES 13,767 11,325 22 EXPORTS 3,911 4,636 -16 NOTE: India's Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit. * The company did not give year-ago commercial vehicle sales figure. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)