Aug 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in July: JULY 2015 JULY 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 40,154 39,629 1 DOMESTIC SALES 35,076 35,266 -1 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 24,687 NA -5 PASSENGER VEHICLES 10,389 9,167 13 EXPORTS 5,078 4,363 16 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)