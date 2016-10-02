Oct 2 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept 2016 Sept 2015 Pct change TOTAL SALES 48,648 45,215 8 DOMESTIC SALES 42,961 40,813 5 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 28,360 29,039 -2 PASSENGER VEHICLES 14,601 11,732 24 EXPORTS 5,687 4,402 29 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Compiled by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)