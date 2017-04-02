April 2 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in March: March 2017 March 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 57,145 53,057 8 DOMESTIC SALES 51,309 46,701 10 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 35,876 38,166 -6 PASSENGER VEHICLES 15,433 8,388 84 EXPORTS 5,836 6,356 -8 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)