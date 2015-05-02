(Repeats to additional subscribers) May 2 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2015 April 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 36,205 33,962 7 DOMESTIC SALES 32,419 30,740 5 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 22,189 NA -5 PASSENGER VEHICLES 10,230 7,441 37 EXPORTS 3,786 3,222 18 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)