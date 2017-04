Dec 1 India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in November: NOV 2014 NOV 2013 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 41,720 40,863 2 DOMESTIC SALES 37,427 37,192 0.6 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 25,406 26,816 -5 EXPORTS 4,293 3,671 17 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit. Passenger vehicle sales grew 16 percent in November from 10,376 sold a year earlier, Tata Motors said, without giving the latest month's sales number. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)