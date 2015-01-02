Jan 2 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in December: DEC 2014 DEC 2013 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 41,734 37,836 10 DOMESTIC SALES 37,776 35,010 8 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 25,736 25,738 - PASSENGER VEHICLES 12,040 9,272 30 EXPORTS 3,958 2,826 40 NOTE: India's Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)