NEW DELHI Feb 2 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in January:

JAN 2015 JAN 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 42,582 40,481 5 DOMESTIC SALES 38,621 36,657 5 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 25,574 25,683 - PASSENGER VEHICLES 13,047 10,974 19 EXPORTS 3,961 3,824 4

NOTE: India's Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)