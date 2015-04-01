April 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in March: MARCH 2015 MARCH 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 52,479 51,184 3 DOMESTIC SALES 47,044 45,996 2 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 32,005 NA -4 PASSENGER VEHICLES 15,039 12,640 19 EXPORTS 5,435 5,188 5 NOTE: India's Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)