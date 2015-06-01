BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
June 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in May:
May 2015 May 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 39,496 37,538 5 DOMESTIC SALES 34,818 34,347 1.4 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 23,680 NA -6 PASSENGER VEHICLES 11,138 9,230 21 EXPORTS 4,678 3,191 47 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-1,100 0,810-1,114 0,710-0,890 0,7