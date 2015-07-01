BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
July 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in June:
June 2015 June 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 40,870 38,574 6 DOMESTIC SALES 35,823 34,760 3 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 25,542 NA -5 PASSENGER VEHICLES 10,281 7,911 30 EXPORTS 5,047 3,814 32 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Gold edges up from 7-week low hit earlier in the session * Spot gold still targets $1,209- technicals * Specs cut bullish COMEX gold, silver positions * Euro hits 6-month high vs dollar (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, May 8 Gold edged up on Monday on bargain-hunting after dipping to a seven-week low earlier in the session and as the euro strengthened after pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.