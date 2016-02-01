Feb 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in January: Jan 2016 Jan 2015 Pct change TOTAL SALES 47,034 42,595 10 PASSENGER VEHICLES 10,728 13,047 -18 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 30,670 25.587 20 EXPORTS 5,636 3,961 42 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)