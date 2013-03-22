Men walk inside a Tata Motors showroom on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Motors(TAMO.NS) gain 1.3 percent, recovering from the previous session's falls after unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) said late on Thursday it did not expect sales in China to be hurt by the new fuel standard norms in the country.

"The business is not anticipating any negative impact on sales in the Chinese market," JLR said in a statement, citing steps already taken to downsize engines, reduce vehicle weight and a new diesel technology.

Shares in Tata Motors fell 4.2 percent on Thursday on worries that China's new stringent fuel economy standards, which mandate tough emission rules by 2015, would adversely impact JLR's sales in the country, its fastest-growing market.

Morgan Stanley recommends using weakness in Tata Motors shares to add positions and maintains its "overweight" rating on the stock.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)