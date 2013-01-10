Men walk inside a Tata Motors showroom on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) market cap crossed the 1 trillion rupees mark during trade on Thursday, joining what is now a 14-member club that also includes Reliance Industries(RELI.NS), ONGC and Tata Consultancy Services(TCS.NS).

Tata Motors shares have hit a record high this year after surging 4.7 percent as of Wednesday's close, adding to its 75 percent gain in 2012.

Signs of improving sales at its unlisted unit Jaguar Land Rover and the improving economic outlook in its key China market have bolstered the auto maker's shares, analysts said.

The 1 trillion rupees market cap includes differential voting rights and common shares.

Tata Motors shares ended up almsot 2 percent at 333.70 rupees.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)