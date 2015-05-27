MUMBAI May 27 India's Tata Motors shares fell 4.8 percent in pre-open trade on Wednesday after the company's net profit more than halved in the Jan-March quarter.

India's biggest automaker by revenue reported a surprise 56 percent drop in its March quarter net profit on Tuesday, hit by cooling demand for its sleek Jaguar saloons and sporty Range Rovers in the key Chinese market.

