BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
MUMBAI May 27 India's Tata Motors shares fell 4.8 percent in pre-open trade on Wednesday after the company's net profit more than halved in the Jan-March quarter.
India's biggest automaker by revenue reported a surprise 56 percent drop in its March quarter net profit on Tuesday, hit by cooling demand for its sleek Jaguar saloons and sporty Range Rovers in the key Chinese market.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees