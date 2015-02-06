Visitors look at Tata Motors' sedan Zest car on display inside a shopping mall in Gurgoan on the outskirts of New Delhi July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

MUMBAI Shares of Tata Motors Ltd fell as much as 6.2 percent on Friday, heading towards their biggest daily fall in more than a year after third-quarter profit missed analyst estimates.

Consolidated net profit fell 25.5 percent to 35.81 billion rupees ($580.20 million), due to losses in its domestic business, unfavourable foreign exchange rates and a dip in sales at its Jaguar Land Rover unit.

Management guidance for lower margins and capital expenditure at JLR unit in a conference call with analysts also weighs.

The company has cut JLR capex guidance, implying potential negative free cash flow in FY16, Motilal Oswal said in a note to its clients.

($1 = 61.7200 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)