Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI Shares in Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) and UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS) rose in early trade after briefly plunging as much as 10 percent during Friday's trading session because of a technology trading glitch from brokerage Religare Capital Markets.
At 11:56 a.m., Tata Motors shares were up 4.3 percent after falling 5.49 percent on Friday. UltraTech shares rose 3.2 percent after dropping 3.4 percent in the previous session.
BENGALURU The Chinese yuan and Indian rupee are expected to shed some of this year's gains and weaken slightly against the dollar over the coming 12 months if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates further as expected, a Reuters poll showed.