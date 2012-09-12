Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Motors(TAMO.NS) gain 3.5 percent as of 0830 GMT, heading to a sixth day of gains, on anticipation of a boost in sales when the auto maker releases a fourth-generation Range Rover in October.

The new model will retain the look of the sports utility vehicles, but is expected to be lighter and accommodate smaller engines, analysts say.

J.P.Morgan expects the new Range Rover to weigh about 420 kgs less than existing models, with a price of GBP 71,000 onwards, according to a note dated on Monday.

Jefferies expects 10 percent growth in Range Rover volumes in fiscal 2014.

"Successful launch of Range Rover could add significantly to earnings," Jefferies said in a note last week.