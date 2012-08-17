Jaguar Land Rover Freelander 2 vehicles are displayed on the production line for the media at their newly-inaugurated production plant in Pune May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Motors rise 3 percent a day after the auto maker said its global vehicle sales, including for luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, rose 21 percent in July from a year ago.

Global sales were in-line with analyst estimates: Land Rover volumes grew by 55 percent from a year, thanks to strong volumes for its Evoque model, though Jaguar is failing to revive sales, a domestic analyst says.

Analyst are more optimistic of a boost in sales for Land Rover due to improved supplies of its Evoque and Freelander models after the company recently announced increased production shifts at its U.K. plant.