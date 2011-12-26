MUMBAI Dec 26 India's Tata Motors
is upgrading the starter motor of all old Nano models
to the one installed in its new 2012 edition, launched in
November, a spokesman said on Monday.
The replacement being offered to all customers, free of
cost, was not due to any safety concerns, he said.
A starter motor is an electric motor which helps in rotating
an internal combustion engine to initiate the engine's operation
under its own power.
The Financial Chronicle newspaper on Monday reported that
the cost borne by company on about 145,000 Nanos sold till date
could be around 1.1 billion rupees ($20.8 million).
The spokesman did not divulge the cost that the company will
bear on this account, saying it was "immaterial".
The four-seater car, which is the world's cheapest, costs as
little as 140,000 rupees ($2,651.5), and was launched in a blaze
of publicity in price-sensitive India.
In November, Tata offered Nano owners the option to install
safety protection in their vehicles after local media reported
that seven cars had caught fire. The carmaker then said it was
not a recall as the fires were specific to the units.
($1 = 52.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)