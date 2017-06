A labourer uses a rake on a heap of scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertilizer at a roadside factory in Kolkata October 18, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Power (TTPW.NS) shares drop 4.2 percent, a day after the company posted a consolidated net loss of 6.3 billion rupees.

Tata Power booked impairment charges of 8.2 billion rupees, which brokerage Kotak says is adjustment on their long-term rupee currency rate assumptions and reflects 1.7 billion rupees of forex losses.

Brokerage Kotak maintains its 'BUY' rating on Tata Power and remain optimistic on the long-term prospects of its coal business.

