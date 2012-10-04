NEW DELHI Tata Power(TTPW.NS) is looking for coal assets in the United States, Colombia and Africa, its managing director Anil Sardana told reporters at an industry event on Thursday.

"We are continuously looking at the other geographies and today the options are the U.S., Colombia and Africa," Sardana said.

Tata Power's total generation capacity stands at 6,099 MegaWatts, the company said in June.

Coal accounts for the majority of power generation in India, which has the world's fifth-largest reserves of the fuel. However, power producers are facing a shortage of supplies as state miner, Coal India (COAL.NS), is unable to meet demand and as gas production slides.

