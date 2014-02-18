Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Power(TTPW.NS) fell as much as 1.8 percent, underperforming the benchmark index, on profit-taking after rising as much as 4.87 percent on Monday on the back of the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister of Delhi on Friday.

Kejriwal was elected in part on a promise of lowering electricity tariffs for millions of Delhi's voters and in December had asked the state auditor to look into the accounts of power distribution companies to see if they were profiteering.

At 11:27 a.m., shares in Tata Power were down 1.6 percent to 76.20 rupees.

(Reporting by Indulal P)