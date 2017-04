A worker installs an electric power cable on a pylon at a newly constructed power station in Jammu February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Power (TTPW.NS) falls 2.4 percent after July-September earnings.

The company posted a loss of 777.6 million rupees ($12.62 million) for the September quarter.

Traders say consensus expectation for FY15 may see substantial revision downwards.

Mean estimate for FY15 earnings per share is at 5.57 rupees - Reuters data.

Weak performance led by no accounting of compensatory tariff at Mundra plant and poor performance at coal mines.

Stress continues on cashflows due to delay in compensatory tariff for Mundra plant, the company said on Thursday.

($1 = 61.6250 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)